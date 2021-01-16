close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
January 16, 2021

Reduced profits

Newspost

 
January 16, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Transparent transactions’ (Jan 14) by A Kareem. The writer has highlighted some wrongdoings that are rampant in National Savings. It is quite unfortunate that the Central Directorate of National Savings hasn’t done anything to resolve the problems of certificate holders.

The higher authorities at National Savings must implement a proper system of checks and balances to ensure that all certificate holders are receiving the right amount of monthly profits.

Imran Ahmad

Lahore

