Fri Jan 15, 2021
Obaid Abrar Khan
January 15, 2021

Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik end legal fight

National

ISLAMABAD: Legal fight between former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik and US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie ended as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday allowed them to withdraw their petitions against each other.

Justice Amir Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on petitions, filed by Cynthia and Rehman Malik. During the hearing, the two sides expressed willingness to withdraw their cases before the court, which was allowed by the bench.

It may be recalled that Cynthia and Rehman Malik had filed separate petitions against the decision of Justice of Peace. Imran Feroz advocate said that Cynthia Richie had asked him to withdraw the petition, filed for FIR against Rehman Malik. “We withdrew all the petitions after reconciliation,” he said.

