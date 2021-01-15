IHC stops Naeem Bokhari from working as PTV chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Naeem Bokhari from performing his duties and directed the Ministry of Information for sending a summary again to the cabinet for the appointment in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the case during which Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan would arrive and give arguments in the case.

Bokhari’s lawyer said Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was already hearing a case regarding the formation of the PTV board. He said Bokhari’s matter was different from Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, “who had been receiving heavy incentives, while his client was not taking even salary”.

Chief Justice Minallah said this case had no connection with the one being heard by the court of Justice Kayani. “It is a very simple question. There is a decision of the Supreme Court in this regard,” Justice Minallah said, adding it was necessary to give the reason for relaxation in the appointment on top slot of the PTV.

The Ministry of Information counsel said the post was advertised under the second portion of the decision, adding the apex court’s decision was related to the formation of the board.

The court inquired as to whether the ministry had given any relaxation in the appointment pertaining to the age limit. At this, a summary dated November 13 last year of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was presented before the court. Justice Minallah observed that the decision of the apex court was not read while preparing the summary.

He noted that the same mistakes had been repeated which were done in Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi’s case.

The counsel said the federal cabinet had approved this summary, to which the chief justice remarked that the cabinet should have been informed about the decision of the Supreme Court.

The court directed the ministry for sending a new summary to the cabinet regarding appointment of chairman PTV in light of apex court’s judgment, besides stopping Naeem Bokhari from performing his duties as chairman PTV. The court also directed that the details of the steps taken by Bokhari as chairman PTV be sent to the cabinet, and adjourned hearing of the case.