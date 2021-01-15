8 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested eight outlaws including two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics including ice, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Shalimar police Station nabbed two drug smugglers Identified as Naseer and Muhammadi Shah and recovered a total of 1.670 kilogram heroin from their possession. Furthermore, Tarnol police apprehended accused Riaz and recovered 10 liter alcohol from him.

Industrial Area police arrested three accused Hamad, Faisal and Bilal and recovered 115 gram heroin, 105 gram ice and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Noon Police team arrested a drug peddler namely Jan Muhammad and recovered 1.040 kilogram hashish from him.