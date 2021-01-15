Andrew Yang to run for NY mayor

NEW YORK: Former US presidential hopeful and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has announced he will run for mayor of New York City in an election this year that he is an early favourite to win.

Yang, 46, announced his run on Twitter on Wednesday, posting a video of him skateboarding with his wife on the Brooklyn Bridge. The son of Taiwanese immigrants -- running as a Democratic candidate -- said he would aim to reverse the fortunes of a city shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.