NAB doesn’t see any corruption in govt: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE: The government is targeting opposition to create cracks in the PDM movement.
This was stated by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq outside the NAB court Wednesday. He said the NAB did not see any corruption in the government. Rana Tanveer said that the nation had come to know about the retaliatory actions of the rulers and NAB was being used for political engineering.