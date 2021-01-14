Lack of facilities at district courts: IHC grants time to federation for comments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the federation for comments on cases pertaining to lack of facilities in F-8 district courts and law and order situation in the city. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court would send this matter to the federal cabinet. He noted that NAB courts are overburdened but facing shortage of facilities.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah said he would inform the court after taking instructions from the federation within one week. Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said only the report of the registrar, Special Courts, have been submitted by the federation, but no report was filed on the Kachehri and other issues. Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Haseeb Chaudhry said neither the lawyers nor the orders of this court are being given honour by the government. The court said these are the only district courts in the country, which are a responsibility of the federal government. The bench questioned whether the advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar visited the court and judicial complex. Shoaib Shaheen said he did not visit or “contact us after the last hearing”. To this, the chief justice remarked that the court would send the matter to the federal cabinet. The deputy attorney general said he would submit a report within one week after taking instructions. The chief justice said: “If we want to witness priorities of the state, look at Islamabad only. Lawyers and judges are not asking for their own facilities but for the common people.”