Regi Model Town to have spacious entrance gate

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided to construct a spacious and majestic entrance gate of Regi Model Town to enhance the beauty of the township.

For the purpose, suggestions and services of an expert construction firm have been sought to implement it under public-private partnership.

Yasir Ali Mehsud, chairman of the Al-Hayat Group of Companies, and Haseeb Khattak, chief executive officer, called on Director General PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah at his office, said a handout.

The DG PDA asked the firm to share its construction experience and design the main gate of Regi Model town as the firm offered its voluntary services for its design and construction.

The offer was approved and an MoU signed between the two organisations.

On the occasion, the DG PDA clarified that the main entrance gate of the modern township should not only be a spacious and charming one but also a mix of history and culture and should also portray tribal and Peshawar culture and civilization in its design.