Minister orders functioning of Gujranwala hospital by June

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered to make functional one block of under-construction 500-bed new hospital at Gujranwala by June 2021.

She issued this order while addressing a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare Medical Education Department here Wednesday. Special Secretary Development Iqbal Hussain Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice-Principal Government Medical College Gujranwala, Professor Dr Nudrat Suhail, Dr Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Project Director Waqas Farid and Chief Engineer Sajid Rashid attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed the progress on the under-construction hospital. Special Secretary Iqbal Hussain and Chief Engineer apprised the minister of the latest developments and the pace of work. The health minister said the hospital would be a gift to the people of Gujranwala Division by the government. Resources for Gujranwala Teaching Hospital project have been provided on priority basis. This is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep. Initially, the OPD and Medicine sections shall be developed in the block to be made functional by June 2021. The teaching hospital shall provide excellent quality healthcare services to people and all services shall be available in the state-of-the-art facility, she said adding that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was being regularly updated about the progress on the project. The Punjab govt is developing new hospitals owing to the increase in population in Punjab. A team led by Special Secretary SHME Department is continuously monitoring the development work at the project.