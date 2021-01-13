Wild boars Cops call in hunters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two wild boars entered Moro Police Station in Naushahroferoz on Tuesday, panicking the staff to lock themselves in and call in hunters. The area people swarmed the police station to watch this interesting incident. After some time, hunters along with hunting-dogs reached the police station and removed both the boars. They were later killed by the dogs.