Body discusses matters pertaining to KP Assembly secretariat

PESHAWAR: The meeting of the Standing Committee on House and Library of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday discussed the repair work at the assembly building and other agenda items.

An official handout said that Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan chaired the meeting at assembly secretariat here.

The MPAs, secretary Communications and Works, heads of the departments concerned and officials of the KP Assembly Secretariat attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the agenda points, including repairs of damage caused to the assembly by 2015 earthquake, efficient

maintenance of the record of acts, bills and resolutions in the library section.

It asked the officials concerned to copy the rare books and shift the library to the newly constructed building. It also discussed amendments to MPA hostels rules, extension of e-filing system in the assembly secretariat and date-wise details of all equipment in MPAs hostel.

The committee members put forth certain recommendations to enhance efficiency of all the assembly sections and suggested proper legislation for the purpose.

Mahmood Jan said all sections of the assembly secretariat should work with full dedication and streamline its performance.

He said legislation would be made or laws amended if required to fully vitalize the assembly and facilitate the legislators.