Quetta Gladiators rope in Umar Gul as bowling coach

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions Quetta Gladiators have signed World Twenty20 winner Umar Gul as bowling coach of the team going into HBL PSL Season six.

Gul, who was regarded as one the best T20 bowlers of all time, would replace legendary all-rounder Abdur Razzaq as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against issuing no-objection certificates to national coaches and head coaches of provincial teams, said a press release issued here.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said he was delighted for signing Gul.

“Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari,” Omar said.

“He ruled the T20 format for years so we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement and it’s like a family member returning to the team. I also want to thank Razzaq for his exceptional services over the years.”

The 36-year-old played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Pakistan and took 163, 179 and 85 wickets, respectively.

He represented Gladiators in first two seasons of PSL.

Gladiators Head Coach Moin Khan believed that this move would prove beneficial for the team.

“We looked at both local and foreign options and felt that Gul will prove to be the best choice for us because of his understanding of modern day cricket. He dominated the best players of the world in T20 format so he would be a perfect guide to our bowling group,” Moin stated.

“I would also like to wish best of luck to Razzaq for his future assignments as he served the team really well.”

The fast-bowler said that he cannot wait to get going with Gladiators. “I’m thrilled to join one of the best PSL franchises in Quetta Gladiators. They have some amazing young bowlers and I can’t wait to work with them. I want to thank Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan for believing in me and giving me this massive opportunity,” he said.