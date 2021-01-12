Saifee Institute of Tech handed over to Bohra community Trust

KARACHI: The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology was handed over to Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust of the Dawoodi Bohra community. A delegation comprising trustees of the Saifee Golden Jubilee Trust and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community visited tyhe Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology on Monday.

Officials of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) handed over the charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology to the Trust.Expressing good wishes for the Institute, Director STEVTA stated, “The team of Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust is an excellent one and I hope that this institute will cross milestones under the auspices of the trust.”

It may be recalled that the Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute located in North Nazimabad, Karachi, was established in 1963 as a center of excellence and a leader in technical education to empower students to develop the required technical skill set to excel in the industrial development.