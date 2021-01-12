CM aide, Orakzai elders discuss boundary dispute

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash visited Orakzai district and spoke to elders on boundary dispute between two tribes.

According to a handout, Ziaullah Bangash met the elders on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Commissioner and deputy commissioner Kohat, deputy commissioner Orakzai police officials and elders accompanied Ziaullah Bangash during the visit.

The elders of Orakzai discussed the issues of Orakzai district in which the biggest issue was community boundary between the people of Bezot and people of Mohammadzai. It was agreed by the both parties that the problem should urgently be addressed and solved.