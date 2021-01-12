Take some responsibility

It is becoming almost a habit of the present government to pass the buck for the country’s crisis to the previous regimes. On Saturday (Jan 9), the entire country plunged into darkness after a major breakdown in the national grids. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, instead of taking the responsibility of the incident, conveniently said that such incidents had occurred during the Nawaz Sharif tenure as well. From the prime minister to federal and provincial ministers, everyone blames the previous regimes, especially the PML-N-led government, for anything that is wrong in the country. Fooling the public by such remarks is not going to take them anywhere. Since they are not accepting the blame, they are gradually becoming a laughing stock. It requires a big heart to accept the shortcomings in the existing system and take remedial measures to correct them in the larger interest of the people.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad