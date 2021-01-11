Provision of clean drinking water to citizens priority of Punjab govt: Sarwar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Sarwar Foundation is providing clean drinking water to two million people daily while water filtration plants are being set up in jails, hospitals, educational institutions and Police Lines.

He was talking to media after inaugurating a water filtration plant at Chief Traffic Officer Office here on Sunday. The Punjab governor said that the first water project under Punjab Aab Pak Authority was being implemented in Chak Jhumra a few days ago which would provide clean drinking water to 16 villages. He said an agreement had been signed with the Sailani Welfare Trust to run the closed plants. Billions of rupees had been spent on water projects in the past but due to lack of maintenance, they were closed.