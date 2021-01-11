CCPO visits police stations

LAHORE : CCPO Lahore paid a surprise visit to Mughalpura and Ghalib Market police stations on Sunday.

He inspected Muharrar Room, Front Desk and record registers. He admonished Mughalpura SHO for not making proper arrangements for the general public at Front Desk and appreciated in-charge Investigation. He met a complainant there and directed SSP Investigation to trace the missing girl.

During his visit to Ghalib Market police station, the CCPO commended SHO and the in-charge investigation for making proper arrangements.

He also visited Kahna Police Station and inspected the police station, Muharrar room and front desk. DIG Investigation was also present on the occasion.