Electricity restored in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pesco

By PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced hours-long loadshedding on Sunday due to apparent fault at the national transmission lines.

A spokesman for the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) said electricity to most parts of the provincial capital and 41 areas of KP, besides 23 major hospitals, was restored following the other night’s electricity breakdown in the country.

He said that following the country’s wide electricity breakdown, work on restoration of electricity in all affected areas had been expedited in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 40 to 41 percent electricity from feeders restored till 3pm on Sunday.

Out of 27 major hospitals, he said, electricity to 23 hospitals was restored in KP. Electricity of one 500 KV grid station, two 220 KV grid stations, 57 grid stations of 132 KV and four grid stations of 66KV had been restored.

Priority is being given to restoration of electricity to hospitals, industries and urban areas, besides work on the provision of electricity to agricultural feeders accelerated.

The restoration of electricity is being monitored from Regional Control Centre under supervision of Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, he said.

The Pesco spokesman sought cooperation of the people and appealed to them to conserve energy for smooth supply to consumers.

Our correspondent from Mansehra adds: The electricity, which was suspended in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower kohistan on Saturday night was restored at about 5 pm on Sunday.

Since then the electricity was being suspended frequently affecting the Commercial and domestic activities. “Our electricity is restored after some almost 17 hours after the national power breakdown but even then suspended frequently affecting the domestic and commercial life adversely,” Qamar Hanif, a local said.