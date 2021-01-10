Justice Qaiser Rashid takes oath as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered oath to the new chief justice at the Governor’s House. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries attended the oath-taking ceremony. Justice Qaiser Rashid was appointed as chief justice of the PHC on Tuesday. In November, he was appointed as acting chief justice after the passing away of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to Covid-19. Justice Qaiser Rashid was elevated to the bench as an additional judge on August 2, 2011. He has been working as Judge, Labour Appellate Tribunal since January 2012 for the areas falling within the limits of the Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu benches. He was appointed as Member Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal on June 21, 2012. He also served as Chairman Enrollment Committee, Provincial Bar Council for Dera Ismail Khan division.

He served as Additional Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from March 17, 2008 till his resignation in March 2010. He was elected member of the Provincial Bar Council for two consecutive terms in November 1998 and April 2004. Following the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007, he was the first person to be detained from amongst the lawyers under 3 MPO and lodged at the Central Prison, Dera Ismail Khan. Justice Qaiser Rashid also remained a member of the Pakistan Bar Council when he was elected in December 2010 by securing the highest number of votes. He received his secondary education from Cadet College, Kohat. He graduated from Islamia College, Peshawar in 1981.

He obtained a Law Degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1984, M.A (Political Science) in 1987 and M.A (Journalism) from University of Peshawar in 1991. He was enrolled as an advocate of the lower courts in 1984. Subsequently in 1991, he was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court and in 2008 as an advocate of the Supreme Court.