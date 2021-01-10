LALAMUSA: A dacoit, who was wanted to the police several cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and theft, was killed during an alleged police ‘encounter’ here on Saturday.

Akash alias Kashi, a resident of Mohallah Fazalpura Kharian, had allegedly escaped from the police custody some days ago. Sadar Kharian police was informed that a gang of four dacoits was snatching valuables from the people on Bijiran Road. The police engaged the dacoit who, opened fire at the police patrol, Later, the police found the body of Akash alias Kashi, while the rest fled.