Govt standing with Hazara community: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Machh incident affectees have won the hearts of 220 million people by acknowledging the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She took to Twitter Saturday and said the government is standing with the Hazara community. She said a JIT and an independent commission will soon submit report in the light of which the culprits will be punished.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100-bed hospital in Turbat and Rs1 billion funds for pilgrims in Taftan were proof of Punjab’s love for people of Balochistan.