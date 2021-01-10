close
January 10, 2021
Lakhvi’s conviction: Indian insinuations ‘malicious’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday categorically rejected a malicious statement by India on conviction of a UN- designated individual by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

“India has no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan. In this regard, the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Without naming Zakiur Rehman Lahkvi, convicted and sentenced to five-year jail in a terror financing case, the FO said Indian insinuations against Pakistan were in fact a vain attempt to conceal its failures and to bring to justice those blatantly involved in state terrorism and brutal suppression of the subjugated people of IOJ&K and other minorities.

Earlier in a statement, the Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman said Pakistan’s sentencing of Lakhvi was ‘farcical’ and done to appease the FATF which meets soon.

