RCB removes encroachments

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated over 166 truckloads of goods under its grand operation aiming to make the RCB areas free of encroachments during 2020.

According to RCB spokesman, the grand the anti-encroachment operation, on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was launched in which the anti-encroachment squad conducted 145 operations in different areas including Masrial Road, Chungi No 22, Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Chor, Peoples Colony, and Dhoke Syedan, Bakara Mandi, Masrial and several other areas in their jurisdiction and confiscated over 166 truckloads of goods.

The operation was being conducted on a daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed with an aim to provide relief to citizens while visiting the markets, he added.

He also warned not to encroach space on the roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise no one would be spared and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the encroachers.