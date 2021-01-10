Lectures, seminars for art teachers, students

LAHORE : Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan (THAAP) is planning to introduce art and architecture discourse in Punjabi/Urdu to facilitate teachers and students to study and understand history and criticism of art in the language of comfort for them.

Psychologists the world over are agreed that ideas, flight of imagination, expression of the same and intelligent discussions thereof are co-related to the language used. If the knowledge of the language is limited, unclear or ungrammatical, the message becomes warped and discussion results in frustration with lack of understanding.

Art and architecture education requires that the students and teachers express themselves clearly, precisely and eloquently to fully appreciate the nuances of art.

Lectures, presentations, discussions and seminars on art and architecture will be organised in Punjabi/Urdu and the same would be published for use by teachers and students. All those interested in making a presentation of any aspect of art and architecture in Punjabi/Urdu are requested to contact THAAP for adjustment in the programme.

An editorial committee will ensure the quality of input and the decision to publish the suitable articles. The booklets will be illustrated in colour with an affordable price tag. Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan (THAAP) is a not for profit organisation.