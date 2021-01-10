KU acknowledges top startup companies in IT

A ceremony to commemorate and motivate students whose startups have been named in the top 10 companies of Pakistan by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was organised under the auspices of office of Karachi University’s students’ adviser at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, a statement issued by the varsity said on Friday.

JICA recently released a list of top 10 innovative companies of Pakistan, of which three are startups of Karachi University students. The companies, including Xord, Social Champ and Sudofy, are startups and contributing to the information technology sector.

A renowned international ranking agency -- Good Firm -- has included Xord in its top 30 Global Innovative Campiness working in BlockChain. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the students and said that they were an inspiration to other students of the university.

“These companies are positively contributing to the software exports of Pakistan and are representing Pakistan globally.”

He mentioned that these students were an asset to the university and the country.

Prof Iraqi pointed out that recently the varsity had also established a business incubation centre to help and encourage students to come up with unique ideas and take them to a commercial scale.

“We know how much energy and potential there is in our students; we just need to tap into their potential and positively channel their energy for the benefit of this country.”

Later, Prof Iraqi presented the students with the university’s emblem.

Earlier, students’ adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali said that they had organised the event to encourage and recognise the service of the students because somehow they had not been able to recognise and encourage students who were running their own companies and positively contributing to the country.

“Now we will invite students from all departments of university and honour them because they are an inspiration to other students as well.”

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Prof Dr Aliya Rehman, Chairman Department of Computer Science Prof Dr Nadeem Mahmood, and senior faculty member Badar Sami also attended the event.