Tevta-Citizens Archives: MoU signed to promote cultural heritage

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Citizens Archives of Pakistan (CAP) have signed an MoU to promote cultural heritage through Museum on Wheels (MOW) project.

According to a press release, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Oscar Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy signed the MoU. President CAP Amin Jan, COO Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on the occasion.

The collaboration will optimize innovation-based projects for society and capacity building of students of Tevta. As per MoU, the CAP will provide guided tours at Tevta institutions and conduct History Training Workshops for Tevta students.

While Tevta will provide facilitation of MOW, identify different locations and facilitate access and students to tour MOW at Tevta Institutes. Ali Salman, on the occasion said, Tevta was practically taking all measures to keep its students aware with cultural heritage.

He said that MOW was the replica version of state of the art museum of CAP. He further said the museum would be setup on a 45-feet container, which would be displayed in 20 institutes across the province.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy said container would be equipped with interactive, immersive and educational exhibits powered by audio-visual presentations and art demonstrations for educating communities including students about Pakistanâ€™s history, arts, culture, and literature.