Malik demands judicial commission to probe Machh tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has demanded forming a judicial commission for probing the Machh tragedy wherein 13 miners belonging to Hazara were slaughtered after abduction. “The responsibility of the failure of administration and local mine management to provide security to the miners should be fixed,” he said while talking to The News Thursday.

Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan should go to Balochistan for sympathising with the oppressed Hazara community. He questioned why the missing victims not reported since they were first abducted after identification. He asked why the local security could not stop so many victims of one sect being abducted.