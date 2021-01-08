Propolis offers new opportunities for Pakistani apiculture

BEIJING, Jan 7 (INP): The propolis industry in Pakistan, which is considered as blank and unexploited, has huge potential to occupy the global market and alleviate domestic problems.

It also can be a starting point of Pak-China apiculture cooperation, says Yang Rong, the chairman of China Bee Products Association (CBPA), according to s report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

China is the project leader of formulating the International propolis Standard which was drafted last Sunday. In a previous interview, Yang said, “Pakistan can import Chinese techniques and modes, meanwhile export bee products to the Chinese market which severely demands bee products including honey, bee milk, bee wax, and especially propolis.”

Pakistan has a good basis and huge potential to develop propolis. Pakistani beekeepers raise mainly Italian bees, which are the best species for propolis production. In addition, the warm climate ensures a stable yield of bee products.