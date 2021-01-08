PTI govt to live up to expectations of people of Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad : The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi Thursday said that the expectations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would be met, as promotion of employment, education and tourism in the region was among the priorities of PTI government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with newly-installed Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid here, who visited the PTI Central Secretariat. Kazmi, who is also Administrator of the party’s Central Secretariat, said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI in the elections.

Using the power of the vote to lay the foundation for its glorious future, he emphasized, it was the duty of the elected government there to work day and night with sincerity to provide all basic amenities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, including employment, education and health. “Gilgit-Baltistan will be provided whatever assistance it needs from the federal government to make arrangements for non-discrimination,” he noted.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including public issues of Gilgit-Baltistan, development works and promotion of tourism were discussed in detail.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister thanked the Central Vice President and said that he was grateful for the confidence shown by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party leadership, considering the state of Madinah as a model and serving the people.