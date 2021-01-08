Medical colleges admission schedule remains unchanged

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the government of Punjab to immediately correct the schedule of admissions to public medical colleges in the province advertised by UHS.

According to the PMC, the last date for completing all admissions in public colleges was notified by the PMC as 22nd January 2021 and this has been in the knowledge of all provincial governments for some months. "The date cannot be altered as it will impact students who are waiting for admissions to private medical colleges, which are scheduled to take place between 24th January 2021 and 22nd February 2021. There will be no extension granted in the scheduled date for completion of admissions."

The PMC said that it was immensely grateful to the Sindh, Balochistan and federal governments for adhering to the fixed date of 22nd January 2021 for completion of admissions to Public Colleges. It also said it was grateful to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Medical University for amending their earlier issued schedule to comply with the date of completion of public admissions.

"As admissions to all public medical colleges in the country are underway and scheduled to be completed by 22nd January 2021, there can be no question of granting any exemption to Punjab to delay their public admissions process which would not only be discriminatory to all other provinces but also to the thousands of students who are waiting to know the results of their applications for public seats before attempting for admission in private colleges.

"Any delay in opening admissions to public colleges in Punjab is the responsibility of the UHS and the government of Punjab," it said.