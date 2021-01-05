Islamabad police shoot at another resident

ISLAMABAD: Another citizen of the capital city narrowly escaped death at the hands of a copper in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station the previous day.

The incident came at the heels of killing of a young man Osman Satti, 22, by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday. The ATS gunned down Osama when according to the police he did not stop his car and sped away. A uniformed policeman, identified as ASI Bahadur Khan opened fire at a citizen in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police when he stopped his motorcycle but refused to be body- searched.

The police high-ups took immediate notice and dismissed the official after a video went viral on the social media.

SP Industrial Area Zone Shaikh Zubair confirmed the incident when contacted by this correspondent. “An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), identified as Bahadar Khan, was found guilty during an inquiry conducted under my supervision. He was straightaway dismissed from service,” SP Shaikh Zubair said. He said ASI Bahadur Khan intercepted a young man, riding a bike, for general checking. The boy stopped his bike but refused body-search for unknown reason.

“It could be seen in the video that when the ASI asked the young man for body-search, the did not comply. But instead of adopting another way, he straightaway shot fire. The bike rider luckily had a narrow escape,” the SP said, adding that young man walked away from the scene leaving his bike behind. “The ASI has been sacked because he didn’t show professionalism and used an unprofessional attitude to tackle the situation,” the SP concluded.