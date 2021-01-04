LWMC yet to achieve zero waste target

LAHORE : Heaps of garbage turned many City areas into stinking landfills here on Sunday.

The overall environment of the City was giving an unhygienic and stinking look since the LWMC took charge of waste lifting from its Turkish contractors. The Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) target to bring the City to zero waste level has not so far been achieved.

Sources revealed that all the waste transfer stations were full due to which waste remained on the City roads.

They said the company had operationalised over 200 vehicles of its Turkish companies following the end of contracts with them.

LWMC DGM Asif Iqbal admitted that waste transfer stations are full and the LWMC will start clearing them in a day or two. He said daily generation of waste in the City is around 5,000 tons so the backlog is increasing.

Hassan, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi, said the streets of his locality were full of waste. Heaps of garbage were present along mosques, parks and small markets inside the area causing extreme nuisance for the citizens.

Mustafa, a resident of Umer Chowk Township, said heaps of garbage were present on three to four points on the main road of the area including busy crossings.

He said stinking waste has become a permanent feature of the area for the past two weeks. He said he had not seen so much waste during the past several years in his locality.

Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Gawalmandi, said waste was lifted from the area one time a day, which is resulting in piling up of waste in most of the inner roads of the area. He said the stinking waste has become a health hazard for the locals.

On the other hand, Lahore Waste Management Company, in a press statement issued on Sunday claimed that it has lifted 8,000 tons of waste from the City. LWMC continued its efforts to provide best cleanliness arrangements in the City, it said, adding LWMC ensured attendance of more than 6,000 workers even on Sunday.

As per directions of LWMC CEO, Sunday holiday of all the officers, workers and drivers was cancelled and they would be given additional allowance. The statement said that the department made special cleanliness arrangements to ensure timely lifting of waste from all the sore points.

The areas of Misri Shah, Nicolson Road, Abbott Road, Allama Iqbal Road, McLeod Road, Fort Road, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, GT Road, Model Town Link Road, Badami Bagh, Shahdara and Nisbat Road have been cleared.

LWMC lifted more than 8,000 tons of waste from the City, 6000 tons of waste was transferred to a temporary collection point whereas more than 2,000 tons was transferred to landfill site.

LWMC CEO said the company is working day and night to ensure cleanliness. He said citizens should also cooperate with the department and reduce the amount of waste.

A LWMC spokesperson said without the cooperation of the public LWMC alone cannot maintain cleanliness in the City. He added citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 for registering their waste-related complaints.