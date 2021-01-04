Sheikh Rashid has done a lot for the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He was the person behind the construction of the Faizabad Interchange in the late 1990s. In 2007, he started work on the Nullah Leh expressway. However, the work on it was stopped by the PPP-led federal government in the past. Thankfully, the work has now restarted.

Sheikh Rashid is requested to push for the early completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road, which would lessen the traffic load on Peshawar Road, IJP Road, Kashmir Highway, etc. Instead of having to pass through the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a majority of trucks will use the Ring Road. In the meanwhile, the CDA should also repair the potholes on various roads and expressways so that the people can have smooth rides.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad