Entrance tests

KARACHI : The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology has announced it will conduct an entry test for admissions in undergraduate programmes for 2021.

According to Fuuast director admissions Dr Akhlaq Hussain, the entry test for the Doctor of Pharmacy programme will be held on January 7, 2021, Computer Science on January 11 and the Entrance Test for the BBA programme will held on January 12, 2021.

He directed the candidates to bring their original admit cards, computerised national identity cards and other relevant documents.