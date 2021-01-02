Bilawal felicitates newly-elected PBC members

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the newly-elected members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and termed their victory as a good omen for the democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of judiciary.

In a message to the newly-elected members Farooq H Naek, Mohammad Ahsan Bhoon, Abid Saqi, Shahadat Khan Awan and others, the PPP Chairman said that lawyers’ fraternity has always been in forefront in the struggle for the restoration of democracy and they have offered numerous sacrifices for the cause.

Bilawal said that PPP always stood for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament as the lawyers community forms backbone of the PPP since its inception.

The Chairman PPP hoped that newly-elected Pakistan Bar Council will continue its endeavors for a truly independent judiciary and for removal of the bad perceptions not suitable for free judiciary anywhere.