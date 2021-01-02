SCCI welcomes cut in customs values on imported goods

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision on reducing values of Afghan origin imported goods via Torkham and Chaman borders to Pakistan for three months.

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour, senior vice-president Manzoor Elahi and vice-president Junaid Altaf in a joint statement issued here on Friday said the government’s decision would boost economic and trade activities between the two neighbouring countries. They urged the Afghanistan government to bring a reduction in values, regulatory duties and taxes on items from Pakistan.

The chamber office-bearers said a huge potential existed to strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They urged both Islamabad and Kabul should make serious efforts and take initiatives to enhance the mutual trade volume between the two countries, which currently stood at less than one billion dollars.

In reference to a recent notification of Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar (Appraisement and Facilitation), in which directives had been issued for minimum customs values for Afghan origin imported goods, the SCCI termed the decision highly laudable.

They SCCI reps praised the role of Collector Customs MCC Peshawar (Appraisement & Facilitation) Muhammad Saleem for making possible such an important step. They hoped the government policies would help promote the trade and economic activities between the two neighbouring countries. The SCCI reps said the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan was very low, which needed to be improved by reviewing policies by both the governments.

They hoped that the acceleration in trade and economic activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan could strengthen the economy of both countries.

The SCCI office-bearers hoped besides creating jobs, the step would improve the national revenue and better Pakistan exports to Central Asian countries via Afghanistan as well. They urged Islamabad and Kabul to take the chamber and business community on board before formulating and enforcing policies, particularly important joint trade collaboration like Afghan Transit Trade Agreement so that would bring positive impacts of those policies.