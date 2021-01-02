Bhatti inaugurates sports, youth affairs dept new website

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the new website of his department during a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also attended the meeting.

They also discussed project of Mianwali Sports Complex, Punjab’s first-ever Sports Policy, Inter-Division Games, and health facilities for players. The meeting also discussed Punjab Sports Awards and Tour de Lahore Cycling Championship.