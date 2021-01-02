BoP inks multi-pronged MoU with NUST

Islamabad : National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has joined hands with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to further the cause of nation-building through transformative higher education, research and innovation, and employee training programme. In order to solemnise this multi-tier partnership, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the Serena Hotel Islamabad.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BoP, signed the agreement at the occasion. Under the newly forged partnership, the BoP has agreed to fund the university’s research projects, particularly in the field of Banking & Technology. Another key focus area of this understanding is women empowerment, through encouraging and sponsoring female-led start-ups. Besides, NUST will also offer customised professional trainings for capacity building and skill enhancement of BoP employees.

As part of NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED), an initiative under the National Talent Hunt Programme (NTHP), the the partnership will create a discernible positive impact on society by enabling the brightest minds of the country to receive a world-class education irrespective of their financial limitations. Over 1,800 brilliant NUST students have benefitted from the NEED initiative since its launch in 2015, and the number will potentially increase with the support of NUST partners, such as the BoP.