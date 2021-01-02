Dow University Syndicate polls will be held on Jan 9

Karachi: Elections will be held on January 9 for the representation of administrative officers in the University Syndicate at the Dow University of Health Sciences,

Dow University Registrar Dr. Asher Afaq, who is also the Returning Officer for the Syndicate Election, has announced the election schedule in a statement. According to which, nomination papers can be received till 1 pm on January 2, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till 11 am on January 5. The final list of candidates will be posted on January 5 by 12 noon.

The Returning Officer’s statement said that the election of the Syndicate will be held in accordance with the Dow University of Health Sciences 2004 (Amended) Act 2018****