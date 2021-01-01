Shujaat Hussain asks govt, opposition to unite for country

LAHORE: PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said the situation in the country has reached a point where it has never been before.

In such a situation, the government and the opposition should understand their duty that they have to work in the interest of the country and people, he said and added the government should not respond to all the suggestions of the Opposition with rhetoric but should seriously consider them. We are allies but it is well known that when we talk about guidance, it is called opposition, the PML-Q leader said.

Don’t fall into the trap of credit because in the race for credit some members of the assemblies do things that are not acceptable to anyone, Shujaat said. “The government or the Opposition should not follow the advice of those whose thinking is based on self-interest rather than national interest.

Both the government and the Opposition should unite in the interest of the country. Government representatives should not make everything an issue of their ego but go ahead and take the initiative in resolving issues.

Two and a half years have already passed and by the passage of another year the results of these unmannerly statements will come to light, therefore, instead of taking matters to this level, we should move towards dialogue in any way, formal or informal.”, he added.