China continues power transmission project in Pakistan despite COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: China continued its support constructing power transmission line in Pakistan in spite of COVID-19, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

Affected by the pandemic this year, the domestic economy has been sluggish, and every industry has been attacked at varying degrees. In spite of this, the construction of domestic power transmission and transformation projects has made significant progress with the support of Chinese enterprises in 2020.

According to the report, after two years of preparing and constructing, the Matiari to Lahore ±660kV HVDC Transmission Line Project was completed in November. The project was expected to be completed in 2021, and its actual commissioning date is one year ahead of schedule.

Matiari to Lahore ±660kV HVDC Transmission Line Project was signed on 2018 May 14th and started constructing on December 1st of the same year.

The project, with a capacity of 4 megawatts and an annual capacity of about 35 billion kilowatt-hours, fills a technical gap in Pakistan’s HVDC sector and creates 5,000 - 7, 000 local jobs.

Besides the mega-project under CPEC frame, several crucial power transmission projects also have made progress.In October this year, China XD Group signed the DHABEJI 220kV transmission line project contract with K-Electric Limited.