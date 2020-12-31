Upcoming population census: Body formed for recommendation, adoption of best practices

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a high-powered six-member committee under the chairmanship of Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, for recommendation and adoption of best practices for the upcoming population census with immediate effect. The next population census will become due after 10 years in 2027 as the last population census was held in 2017 in Pakistan.

According to an official notification issued here on Wednesday, the committee will comprise Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Ahmed Zubair, Chief Economist, Mohammad Sarwar Gondal, Member Support Services, Dr GM Arif, independent researcher, Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, independent researcher, and a representative of Nadra.

The terms of reference of the committee are envisaged:

(i) to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for Census 2017 and recommend modern methodologies being adopted for census in region and globe for conduct of upcoming census

(ii) To compare the regional/globally adopted census questionnaires and proposals for improvement.

(iii) To review mode of data collection (manual/electronic) for provision of timely and credible results and remuneration for adoption of innovative tools and technologies for geo referred enumeration up to household level for upcoming census.

(iv) To review the best practices of field operations, including monitoring/supervisions and data processing to minimise the omissions/errors and complete coverage.

(v) To devise strategy for confidence building measures of all stakeholders for smooth completion of census operation and increasing reliability and credibility of census results.

The sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 was conducted w.e.f. 15th March to 25th May 2017 and provisional results were released in August 2017 with the approval of CCI. The cabinet in its meeting held on February 11, 2020 constituted five members’ committee to deliberate and make recommendations for approval of final results of Census 2017. The committee after deliberations has submitted its recommendations to the cabinet. The cabinet has forwarded the recommendations to the CCI for final decision.