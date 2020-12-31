close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
CM Usman Buzdar's health declared satisfactory

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's health was declared satisfactory after a detailed medical check-up on Tuesday night by senior doctors at the Mayo Hospital. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that his health was improving. He thanked the people for praying for him. He appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs to save their lives as the second wave of corona was dangerous.

