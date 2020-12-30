IHC dismisses plea against PBC elections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the elections of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and declared it non-maintainable.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision which was reserved on the pervious hearing. Petitioner Bushra Qamar had challenged the elections of the PBC. The decision stated that the petitioner could not satisfy the bench to stop the PBC elections under Bar Act. It further said the petitioner was also not a candidate in elections and could not prove violation of her rights. The decision said this case was non-maintainable in light of the Supreme Court's judgments under Article 199.