One killed, another injured in armed robberies

ISLAMABAD: A man was gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries in two armed robberies here on Tuesday.

Two gunmen riding in a car intercepted a German national, identified as Ibrahim, when he parked his car in front of his house in Sector G/10-4. They tried to rob him at gunpoint but the victim resisted upon which he was gunned down. The assailants managed to escape after the incident.

In another incident that took place at the Melody Market, two persons entered a jewellery shop in guise of beggars and held the shopkeeper on gunpoint.

As one of the robbers whipped out his gun, a salesman shot at the robbers. The robbers opened fire in retaliation and managed to escape. The salesman received a bullet in his shoulder and was shifted to the Polyclinic where he was stable. Police high-ups reached the scene and directed the zonal heads to hunt down the criminals.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of an employee of a security agency, police said.

Unidentified persons shot dead an employee of a sensitive security agency, Nasir Asghar, in a Sector F-10 shop last day. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of this incident and directed DIG Operations to ensure immediate arrest of culprits.

He constituted a police team under supervision of SP Saddar-Zone Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk including DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed, SHO Shalimar police Inspector Arshad Ali and others. The team used all available resources and nabbed three accused within 12 hours of the incident.

The deceased went to meet his real brother working as counter cashier when the robbers entered the shop in guise of customers and held the cashier at gunpoint, said SP Sarfaraz Virk when contacted. The accused have been identified as Ramzan, Sabir and Chand. Further investigation is underway.