SAF, KPL join hands to carry out welfare work

ISLAMABAD: The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) to join hands collectively for welfare works.
The MoU was signed here at a local hotel with the KPL organisers, who promised to take all possible steps for the noble cause of the foundation.