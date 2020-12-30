close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 30, 2020

SAF, KPL join hands to carry out welfare work

Sports

Our Correspondent 
December 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) to join hands collectively for welfare works.

The MoU was signed here at a local hotel with the KPL organisers, who promised to take all possible steps for the noble cause of the foundation.

