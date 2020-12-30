ACE arrests senior KMC official for taking bribe

Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Korangi's deputy director of the Karachi Municipal Corporation on charges of involvement in bribery.

The spokesman for the ACE said on Tuesday that a team of the ACE’s South Zone Karachi, led by Sub-Inspector Sher Zaman Awan, in the presence of a judicial magistrate, arrested Deputy Director Muhammad Yaseen for taking a bribe of Rs10,000.

Yaseen had demanded a bribe for the allotment of an illegal parking lot in a Korangi No. 6 market. He was alleged to have been taking bribes for establishing illegal parking lots in the area without any tender or challan.

A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing. In a statement, Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said corruption was a scourge, and action should be taken against it at every level.

“Let the people identify corrupt elements without fear and danger,” the minister said and held out the assurance that strict action would be taken against corrupt elements.