PDM has met its logical end in Larkana: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said numerous differences between the trio of Maulana, princess and the prince have been fully exposed as the PDM has met its logical end in Ghari Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

In a statement, she said the political cabal was befooling each other and the unnatural alliance was going to meet its logical end soon. The future of PDM leadership is bleak and their politics has already come to an end, she added.

The SACM emphasised the PDM leadership was no more than a pygmy vis-a-vis an honest leader like Imran Khan. “I have already stated that PDM has no guts to hold long march or tender resignations and those playing with the lives of people have no regard for the people,” she held.

Meanwhile, 21 patients died and 482 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours as the number of patients has reached to 1,36,147 in Punjab. A total of 3,921 have died of corona in the province, she added.