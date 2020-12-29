Central Punjab move closer to Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

KARACHI: Holders Central Punjab put themselves on the brink of qualification for the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) when they reduced Southern Punjab to 314-7 in their second innings, having first forced them to follow on the third day of their four-day last round fixture here at SBP Ground on Monday.

Southern Punjab are eight runs ahead with only three wickets in hand. Opener Zain Abbas spearheaded Southern Punjab’s innings with a superb 118 off 172 balls. He hit 18 fours and one six in his maiden century of the season.

Agha Salman once again batted well, scoring 79 off 119 balls, smacking 12 fours. Umar Siddiq (32) and Imran Rafiq (30) were the other notable contributors.

At stumps, Saif Badar was batting on 17 and with him at the other end was Hamza Akbar on four. Left-arm spinner Ahmad Safi got 4-98 in 26 overs.

Earlier, in response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 493-7 declared, Southern Punjab resumed their first innings at 153-9 and were bowled out for 187. Zia-ul-Haq made 20 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and one six. Hamza Akbar scored 15 not out.

Here at National Stadium, in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings total of 521 all out, Northern resumed their innings at 180-2 and were bowled out for 336 in 107.5 overs. Mubasir Khan (59) fell after adding only two runs to his overnight total. Mohammad Nawaz, who was batting on 26, lost his wicket for 38. Faizan Riaz (42) and Hammad Azam (37) also made some effort with the bat. Faizan struck one four in his patient 131-ball knock. Hammad hit four fours from 83 deliveries.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan (4-114) and left-arm spinner Khalid Usman (3-89) bowled well.

Despite taking 185 runs lead, KP did not enforce follow-on and rather opted to do some batting practice ahead of the final. They had reached 87-3 in their second innings at close. Sahibzada Farhan (38) and Israrullah (35) fell early. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz got 2-20 in nine overs.

KP are 272 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand.

In another inconsequential outing, here at UBL Sports Complex, after being forced to follow-on, Sindh were 208-3 in their second innings against Balochistan.

Saud Shakeel chipped in with a solid 90, striking nine fours in his 175-ball feat. The innings helped Saud finish the season with 970 runs which includes three centuries and five fifties.

Khurram Manzoor was at the crease on 82. Khurram had struck 13 fours during his 219-ball unfinished effort.

Off-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan got 2-51 in 20 overs.

Earlier, in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 414 all out, Sindh resumed their first innings at 160-6 and were bowled out for 195 in 66 overs.

Skipper Asad Shafiq, who was batting on 65 on Sunday, remained not out on 87. He hit 14 fours during his 168-ball feat.

Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers with 4-56 in 17 overs. He was ably backed by pacer Umaid Asif with 3-39 in 14 overs.