A better future

It is important to know our weaknesses and shortcomings to fix them. We, as a nation, tend to not follow the rules even if they are for our benefits. Before the partition, during Second World War, the British came up with a comprehensive plan to avoid causalities during an air attack. They created an ‘air raid protection department’ and divided Rawalpindi into different wards. They appointed head wardens who would ensure that the people follow the suggested safety instruction. Individuals were trained to manage and provide first aid in case of any injury. I was appointed as head warden at Kutchery Chowk, Rawalpindi. As soon as the air raid alarm went out, the wardens would whistle to stop the running traffic. I remember that once when I whistled, local people who were riding tonga, bicycles or cars refused to stop and started arguments resorting to the indecent language. I was shocked at this unruly behavior of my fellow countrymen and wondered how we will manage the state affairs after freedom if this is how we behave. Seventy-three years have gone by and it seems nothing has changed.

Our leaders have not changed their attitude of exchanging accusations and naked abuses. They have not rid themselves of egotism and self-righteousness. Last Friday (Dec 25), we celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam. Let us pledge that we will follow the law and act like civilized people, and that we will follow Quaid’s principles. Our leaders must forgive and forget their excesses and embark on a new beginning for a better and strong Pakistan.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad